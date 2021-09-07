Black Arts Council of Racine hosts back to school haircut event

RACINE — The Black Arts Council of Racine hosted a free back to school haircut event Aug. 30 at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St.

More than 30 youth received free haircuts that were offered to low-income families. Organizers were April Harris and Ada Hamilton-Harlan and barbers were Cameo Powell, Tim Abbott, Steph Harris, Donnis Jones and Jamal Robinson. Supplies were donated by Andis Co. of Sturtevant.

The Black Arts Council of Racine is a nonprofit organization that promotes and encourages African-American cultural enrichment activities for individuals and families. Activities include art shows, musical concerts, poetry readings, theatrical productions, scholarships, contests, lectures, seminars and youth programs. The organization is committed to offering the city of Racine the rich tradition of African-American creativity and expression making it an attractive location for black artists to visit, promote and eventually want to reside. For more information, see the BACR Facebook page.

The organization will host a Hot Mic Poetry Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Taste of Soul 262, 501 Sixth St. Poets from Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Chicago and Waukegan will perform. Doors open at 5 p.m. To be added to the lineup, call or text 262-417-6951.

