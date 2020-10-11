Biotech program to have online webinar

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin Applied Biotechnology Program will host a free online webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, for anyone interested in discussing careers in biotechnology today. The event will be moderated by program manager Melinda Verdone and feature a panel of experts in the field.
Verdone has more than 20 years of biotechnology experience working in research and development and higher education. The panel will consist of Steve Caldwell (Illumina), Phil Hemken (Abbott Laboratories), Amy Hendricksen (Bio-Rad) and Richard Schifreen (WARF).
Go to uwp.edu/explore/news/biotech-webinar.cfm for event registration and information on the program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!