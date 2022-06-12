Billerbeck honored for 10 years of competing in Mary Jo Nettesheim Memorial Literary Competition

RACINE — Amanda Billerbeck of Racine was honored at the 2022 Wisconsin State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Conference May 7 in Fond du Lac for entering the Mary Jo Nettesheim Memorial Literary Competition from the time she was in the third grade until this year as a senior in high school.

She had her 10 years of books on display, along with a timeline of photos created by Julie Tafton of the Racine Pi Chapter.

At the conference, Tafton, as a representative of Racine Pi Chapter and a member of the WSO of Delta Kappa Gamma, gave Billerbeck a special floating charm necklace that depicted the main characters in her stories and related to her awards for illustrating her books.

Pat Brabazon and Judy Synder, who were the competition chairpersons throughout the time that Billerbeck entered in 2013, gave her a special clock with her character Debbity Doodah on the front and an engraved message.

Billerbeck was in attendance when the Racine Pi Chapter held its annual literary competition ceremony May 10. Some of the members had special shirts with Billerbeck’s Debbity Doodah character on them with a special message, “Case Closed! Congratulations to Amanda for 10 years of competing and winning in the DKG Literary Competition!” The celebration included a pizza dinner and special cake for Billerbeck. She received a special charm bracelet with charms of her characters and a rose (the Delta Kappa Gamma symbol). The Racine Pi Chapter also voted to make Billerbeck a Lifetime Ambassador for Racine Pi Chapter and gave her a $1,000 tuition scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout and major in graphic design.

