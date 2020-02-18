BHS to hold diversity awareness event

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School is hosting “Diversity Awareness: An Evening of Understanding Through Story” from 6:30 – 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the BHS commons and auditorium.

The intent of the evening is to create awareness around how people in the community have been targeted because of their race. These conversations support Burlington High School’s commitment to providing an inclusive environment where all students feel safe, respected, valued, and supported. The event celebrates the various cultures, ethnicities, beliefs and socio-economic backgrounds that characterize the community.

The free program is open to students, staff and the community. Students and adults will share their stories around diversity and interactions in the local community that singled out their race. All participants will engage in an activity to discuss social and political events through the lens of diversity. There will also be performances by the Midwest Dancers, BHS choir and BHS student dancers. Refreshments will be served.

“We are planning a positive, uplifting event that also allows us to confront the real-life experiences people from diverse backgrounds experience in Burlington,” said Eric Burling, BHS principal and a member of the planning committee. “We believe this is a great first step in our work with equity.”