MADISON — Burlington High School senior Meghan Savaglia had the honor of introducing Tony Evers, Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction at his State of Education Address on Sept. 20 in Madison.
Savaglia earned this honor when she was elected Superintendent of Schools at the 2018 Badger Girls State, the civics and democracy program run through the Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary.
“My experience at Badger Girls was one of the most rewarding activities I’ve been a part of,” Savaglia said. “One of my favorite moments followed the election when the five elected officers got to shake hands with two-thirds of everyone there.”
Three students, Savaglia, Savannah Donegan, and Morgan Tracy, attended Badger Girls State from Burlington High School in June 2018.
Savaglia serves as a leader in several student activities at BHS including the girls varsity golf and dance/poms teams, National Honor Society, Academic Decathlon, and DRIVEN Leadership. She is also involved with the Danish Exchange partnership — serving as a host to Danish students and visiting Denmark.
The address began at noon on Sept. 20 at the State Capitol Rotunda in Madison. In addition to Evers’ address, many teachers and schools throughout the state were recognized for their achievements. Savaglia joined other participants at a breakfast before the ceremony.
This is the second year in a row a BHS student has had this honor. In 2017, Mariana Beltran Hernandez introduced Evers. Peter Smet, superintendent of the Burlington Area School District, and Eric Burling, BHS principal, represented the district. Savaglia’s parents, Ken and Bridget Savaglia, and her brother Patrick also attended the event.
