BHS student chosen for Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

BURLINGTON — Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) selected Burlington High School senior Samantha Hammiller to serve on the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council in its inaugural year.
Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members will gain awareness of agriculture-related career opportunities in state government, share the state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers, gain insight into developing agriculture policies and network with others within the agriculture industry.
The council has a total of 15 representatives, all high school seniors, from across the state. Council members serve a one-year term receiving a certificate of completion at the end of their service.
In the council’s first two meetings, the members talked to Alice in Dairyland and learned about careers with the Department of Agriculture. The virtual meetings include opportunities to interact with other council members.
“Being a part of FFA, I know how it is to work with students my age from all over the state and country,” Hammiller said. “I love the aspect of working and talking to kids that are interested and dedicated to agriculture.”
Hammiller’s qualifications make her a standout among her peers. This is her third year as part of the Burlington FFA officer team, for which she currently serves as president.
She is also a youth delegate for the Wisconsin Conservation Congress currently serving a two-year term.
Mentors
Trent Tonn, art teacher for the Burlington Area School District, has been Hammiller’s mentor on the Wisconsin Conservation Congress for two years. Tonn said, “Samantha often provides the pivotal perspective of a younger conservationist in the Wisconsin Conservation Congress meetings she attends.”
Hammiller credits several teachers for encouraging her to pursue her interest in science. In addition to her mentor Mr. Tonn, she acknowledges that principal Eric Burling and her science teachers have encouraged her to embrace learning beyond the classroom. They connected her to opportunities such as working alongside the Department of Natural Resources on field tasks.
“At BHS, I have a good relationship with many teachers who have pushed me to go above and beyond. They saw my potential,” Hammiller said.
Burlington FFA’s advisor and Burlington High School’s agriculture teacher Erika Reisinger also appreciates Hammiller’s perspective and leadership.
“Agriculture is more than just farming,” Reisinger said. “Serving on the state council helps to promote these unique careers and policies that the community and younger generations may not think about.”
College goals
Hammiller has been accepted to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where she plans to major in wildlife biology.
“Being on the council has opened my eyes to possible career choices through the DATCP, or possibly the USDA in their wildlife branch, or the DNR,” she said. “I hope that in serving on the council it will help me narrow down this path and give me some networking possibilities throughout the state.”
About the appointment, Tonn said, “I cannot think of a better student leader to be appointed to the Wisconsin Agricultural Youth Council than Samantha Hammiller. She will be able to provide this council valuable insight on how our state’s natural resources and agriculture policies are inevitably intertwined.”
Through this experience, Hammiller also hopes to gain valuable information that she can share with fellow FFA members as well as the community and local farmers.
