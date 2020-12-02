BHS student chosen for Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

BURLINGTON — Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) selected Burlington High School senior Samantha Hammiller to serve on the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council in its inaugural year.

Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members will gain awareness of agriculture-related career opportunities in state government, share the state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers, gain insight into developing agriculture policies and network with others within the agriculture industry.

The council has a total of 15 representatives, all high school seniors, from across the state. Council members serve a one-year term receiving a certificate of completion at the end of their service.

In the council’s first two meetings, the members talked to Alice in Dairyland and learned about careers with the Department of Agriculture. The virtual meetings include opportunities to interact with other council members.

“Being a part of FFA, I know how it is to work with students my age from all over the state and country,” Hammiller said. “I love the aspect of working and talking to kids that are interested and dedicated to agriculture.”