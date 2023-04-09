RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks awarded four scholarships to area high school musicians during its March 19 concert to memorialize past members of the Racine-based brass band founded in 1988.

Winners of the scholarships were chosen through a competitive process from a pool of contestants from Racine and Kenosha, the area that Brassworks musicians call home. Auditions took place on Feb. 18.

Cadin Delaney, a junior tuba player at Bradford High School in Kenosha, was the first-place winner and received $800. He is the son of Lissa Gittens, Rancy Gittens and Brandon Delaney.

M.J. Madison, a junior French horn player at Bradford, took second place and $500. Madison's parents are Jim and Lori Madison.

Third-place winners receiving $300 each were Rebecca Susmilch, a junior euphonium player at Tremper High School in Kenosha, and Seth Luxem, a senior trumpet player at Racine Lutheran High School. Susmilch is the daughter of Edward and Johanna Susmilch. Luxem is the son of Matthew and Amy Luxem.

Three of the four winners performed their audition solos with piano accompanists during the concert at Living Faith Lutheran Church.

Interspersed with the scholarship winners, the Brassworks performed a program of music with the soloists joining them for the finale of "Amazing Grace."

Former Brassworks members memorialized during the concert included Gary King, Brad Hutchinson, Ed Bergles, Harlow Klema, Steve Schoening, Ken Stearns, Pete Dupuis, Jim Spangenberg, Marilyn Mrkvicka, Val Hoff, Tim Wheary, Ed Knesting, William “Bill” McIlvaine, David Anderson, Phil Davis, Bill Balcom, Phil Carr, Ken Norman, Art Hageman, Roger Palmen and Johnny Hemkes.

Donations to the Brassworks Memorial Scholarship Fund are encouraged and can be sent to Johnson Bank, 4959 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402.