RACINE — The annual Belle City Brassworks (formally Johnny Hemkes) Memorial Scholarship auditions were held Feb. 18 at Living Faith Church where a number of area high school brass instrumentalists performed solos in hopes of winning a scholarship award.

The soloists participating in the auditions represented high schools from both Racine and Kenosha counties. Scholarship winners are:

First place ($800): Cadin DeLaney, Bradford High School, Kenosha, tuba.

Second place ($500): M.J. Madison, Bradford, French horn.

Third place tie ($300): Seth Luxem, Racine Lutheran High School, trumpet, and Rebecca Susmilch, Tremper High School, Kenosha, euphonium.

The public will have the opportunity to hear these scholarship winners when they perform their award-winning solos at the upcoming Belle City Brassworks Memorial Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Donations are accepted.

The grand finale to the concert will feature both the Brassworks Brass Band and the student soloists performing William Himes' arrangement of "Amazing Grace."

Future donations to the Brassworks Memorial Scholarship Fund are encouraged and can be sent to the Johnson Bank, 4959 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402.