RACINE — Horlick High School teachers Tom Pfeiffer and Carly Larson-Rondeau came together to write a grant for bee pods to assist students in the Academy of Business and Culinary Arts class have a more hands-on learning experience while incorporating Project Based Learning (PBL). PBL stresses interdisciplinary learning, involving cross-curricular projects, so students can see how different subjects are related to each other.
These bee pods will allow students to learn about honeybees, their effect on the environment and the process of making honey. It applies to both science (through studying pollination and plant development in Horticulture) and culinary classes (through learning the process of making honey and applying it to their coursework).
The pods are all-in-one units with cameras inside for safe classroom learning. The pods come with materials for students to engage with the actual hive.
With the assistance of a $5,000 PPG Foundation Grant and the Horlick Student Government, the bees should arrive in February or March.
