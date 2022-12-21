More than 300 Red Apple Elementary School students, parents and staff helped clean up North Beach Sept. 16. They also learned about water safety and pollution.
BEACH CLEANUP
The scanners — plus additional materials, installation and training — will cost RUSD an estimated $508,261.67 over four years.
LeRoy Butler tells Racine elementary and middle schoolers about impact educators, bullying, therapy have had on his life
LeRoy Butler was bullied in elementary school because he used a wheelchair and wore leg braces. He was born pigeon-toed and had numerous physical issues as a result, so classmates often picked on him.
Butler maintained a sense of humor and positivity to get through those challenging times, eventually fulfilling his dream of playing in the NFL and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He hopes students at Mitchell K-8 School can similarly pursue their aspirations while being kind.
It started with shortness of breath and difficulty climbing stairs when he was a sophomore at UW-Madison. As the months went on, Anthony Genac — a Case High School graduate — began to realize something was seriously wrong.
At Case High School, Justine Justman and Eric Oertel co-teach the class. Justman is a Mount Pleasant Police Department detective and former Case school resource officer. Oertel is a MPPD officer and current Case school resource officer. Most Case students taking the course do not want to be in law enforcement. They do not even necessarily want a criminal justice career, and Oertel is fine with that. “We’re not trying to force policing down their throat."
BURLINGTON — Burlington High School students traveled to Denmark for one week in December. The visit is part of an exchange program with Roski…
BURLINGTON — Catholic Central High School held its 38th annual Topper auction Dec. 3.
Here's what's going on with future plans for Red Apple, Schulte, Olympia Brown, Jerstad-Agerholm and Starbuck fields, as well as Hammes Field.
RACINE — The Horlick Vocal Music Department at the Academies of Racine-Horlick announces the return of its annual Renaissance Feast, celebrati…
In an effort to address school safety, the Racine Unified School District wants to buy security scanning systems for daily use at three high schools and two middle schools. A couple members of the school board, however, are voicing concerns about the plan. “I have a significant problem with us expending money that feels like we’re just going to continue to push the school-to-prison pipeline,” said RUSD board member Matthew Hanser.
“One day I could be a teacher. The next day I could be a counselor. The next day I could be a therapist. And then I could be a correctional officer,” said Jamario Farr Sr., Horlick High School community connector. “We all wear many hats, and I know that we all wear them all with real pride, real honor, real dignity. We’re just connecting everybody to everything that they need.”