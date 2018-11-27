Try 3 months for $3
Scrubbing Bubbles Scrubby

SC Johnson['s Scrubbing Bubbles Scrubby helped kick off the Racine Public Library's Battle of the Books.

RACINE — Scrubbing Bubbles Scrubby and the Raid Bugs from SC Johnson helped kick off Racine Public Library’s Battle of the Books this year at Knapp, Julian Thomas and Red Apple Elementary schools.

SC Johnson donated a box of 40 books to each fourth and fifth-grade classroom in RUSD. Each box contained every title on the Battle of the Books reading list.

Battle of the Books is a literature contest for fourth and fifth-grade students in Racine County. Teams comprised of two to four students were asked to read and become knowledgeable about the content from a list of titles selected by Racine Public Library librarians.

Meets are held in a public forum where team members are asked random questions about the books they read. Points are accumulated based on the number of correct answers. The team with the highest score among all participating teams is declared the champion.

