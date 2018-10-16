BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is set to hold a series of open houses to educate the public and answer questions about the $43.65 million referendum that will be on the ballot on Nov. 6.
The first two open houses are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, and Thursday, Oct. 25, at Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St. The third is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the district offices at 100 N. Kane St.
The referendum asks for voter approval to borrow money to fund:
- Construction of a new 140,000-square-foot grades 6-8 middle school for $32.7 million;
- $6.55 million in maintenance and renovations on other district buildings;
- $2.62 million in safety and security upgrades; and
- $1.78 million for furniture, fixtures and equipment.
Not wanting a repeat of the failed 2017 referendum, when the district asked three questions that added up to a total of $94.4 million, the district conducted a survey last spring to learn what projects the public would approve and at what price tag.
Over the summer, the School Board worked through the results of the survey and consulted with contractors, particularly over the best route for Karcher Middle School.
The exact wording of November’s single referendum question is as follows:
“Shall the Burlington Area School District, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $43,655,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and improvement program consisting of:
- Safety and security improvements at district facilities, including secure entrances;
- The construction of a new middle school on the Karcher Middle School site and removal of the old school building;
- Ddistrict-wide capital maintenance, building infrastructure, building renovations and site improvements;
- and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures, and equipment?”
In Racine County, the district serves all of the City and Town of Burlington, the Town of Dover west of Highway 75 and south of Highway A, and western and southern parts of the Village of Rochester.
