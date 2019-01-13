BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District Superintendent Peter Smet is set to formally submit his resignation at Monday’s School Board meeting. He plans to step down at the end of the school year, on June 30.
Smet started his career at BASD in 1988 as the vocational education and computer systems coordinator and served in that capacity until 1996 when he became the district’s business manager. He has been certified to be a superintendent since 2007, according to the district.
When former Superintendent Dave Moyer resigned in 2012, Smet was selected to succeed him as superintendent. In a Journal Times article on Smet’s nomination, he said he would focus on budgeting since the district would receive less state aid, becoming more dependent on property taxes, a situation that still rings true.
During his time as superintendent, the district offered 4K classes, partnered with Gateway Technical College to move the Architecture Construction and Engineering (ACE) program to its campus next to Burlington High School and has overseen a district that consistently has nets positive student test scores.
After the district failed to pass a referendum in 2017 to address limitations at aging Karcher Middle School (the former high school building), voters last fall approved $43.65 million in borrowing for construction of a new sixth through eighth-grade middle school, as well as maintenance, repairs and safety upgrades districtwide.
The district serves the City and Town of Burlington and large portions of Dover and Rochester in Racine County and large parts of Lyons and Spring Prairie in Walworth County and a small portion of the Town of East Troy.
New board member named
In other BASD news, the School Board on Monday appointed Diane Wood to serve on the board until April 2020. Wood previously served on the School Board and she will fill a board vacancy left after Philip Ketterhagen resigned in December.
Wood brings experience as a former teacher and PTO member.
Three other applicants were Larry Anderson, Eileen Mirsburger, and Kathleen Garnder.
Wood is scheduled to be sworn in at the School Board’s regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the district office, 100 N. Kane St.
