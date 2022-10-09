BASD schedules preschool screenings

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will offer free preschool screenings for children ages 5 and younger not already enrolled in the district.
District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills and speech/language development. Screening dates are:
- Nov. 9, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Noah’s Ark, 126 Chapel Terrace
- Dec. 7, 9-11:30 a.m., Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St.
- Jan. 11, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Cooper Elementary School, 248 Kendall St.
- Feb. 8 and March 8, 8:30-11:30 a.m., In His Arms Preschool, 417 Kane St.
This screening is different than the kindergarten screening. Parents with any concerns about their child’s development may schedule an appointment at one of the screenings by calling the district office at 763-0210.