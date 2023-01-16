 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASD schedules preschool screenings

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will offer free preschool screenings for children ages 5 and younger not already enrolled in the district from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 and March 8 at In His Arms Preschool, 417 Kane St.

District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills and speech/language development.

This screening is different than the kindergarten screening. Parents with any concerns about their child’s development may schedule an appointment at one of the screenings by calling the district office at 262-763-0210.

