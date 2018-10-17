BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District has received another $170,076 from the Wisconsin Department of Justice in its second round of school safety grants.
This is in addition to the $163,880 he district was awarded during the first round in July.
The state Department of Justice is awarding a total $100 million to districts across the state through the grant program, which the Legislature approved in March.
District Superintendent Peter Smet said the second round is focused on mental health and threat assessment training for district faculty and staff. Most of the training is provided for free by the DOJ; the grant covers the cost of hiring substitutes for training that occurs during school time.
The DOJ requires that districts provide Adverse Childhood Experiences and Trauma Informed Care/Trauma Sensitive Schools training to receive grant funds. All full-time teachers, aides, counselors and administrators who work in the Burlington district have or will receive the training.
The first round of funding was slated for hardening and upgrading access control systems at school entrances and installing security cameras. Smet said leftover funds from the second round of funding would also be put toward those efforts.
BASD planned to have entrances better secured and the access control system in place before the start of classes or early in the school year. The grants require that all projects be completed by August 2019.
The School Board has discussed addressing school safety as part of its initiatives to improve facilities and has identified the need to relocate the main offices near school main entrances at five of its seven schools.
“Every school in our district will benefit from this grant,” Smet said. He added, “the grant supplements the effort of a recently formed Burlington Schools Safety Committee, which includes town and city police, fire, EMS, and school officials who have been working to review procedures if there were a crisis in any of our local schools.”
