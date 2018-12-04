BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has scheduled preschool screenings from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at In His Arms Preschool, 417 S. Kane St.
Screenings are for children 5 years old and younger, and not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.
For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, ext. 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring 2019.
