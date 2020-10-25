BASD launches mobile app

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has launched the Burlington Area SD app for mobile devices. The app enables parents, students, faculty and staff to stay connected and informed.

One feature is a “tip line” which allows students to report safety concerns. The Burlington Police Department monitors these tips.

The app provides easy access to information that is also on the district website such as calendars, menus, staff directory and frequently used links. App users can also enable push notifications.

“Parents who have ever been at the doctor’s office and realized that they forgot a health form can now email the form to the doctor from the app,” according to Julie Thomas, BASD communications coordinator.

The district worked with CMS4Schools to develop this free app. CMS4Schools Touch builds apps for schools, school districts and other organizations throughout the globe.

Learn more about the “Burlington Area SD” App at basd.k12.wi.us/go-mobile.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0