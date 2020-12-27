BASD honors local businesses

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) recognizes businesses on their annual Business Honor Roll. The Burlington Area School District school board nominated Thomas Bus Co. and Burlington Walmart for their support of the district’s schools. The district recognized these local businesses at the Dec. 14 school board meeting.

Thomas Bus Co. has provided transportation services to the school district for 50 years. They provide safe transportation for more than 40 different bus routes daily as well as transportation for field trips and athletic events. Last year, the bus drivers attended training from school counselors on supporting Burlington students as the bus driver may be the first person a student sees in the morning.

Superintendent Steve Plank and School Board chair Rosanne Hahn presented a certificate to Liz Hintz, owner of Thomas Bus Co., and Bob Klein Dec. 15.

Burlington Walmart has been a steady partner to the Burlington Area School District. For example, they provide school supplies to support Burlington students. A community grants team recently provided $1,000 to assist students with vision needs.