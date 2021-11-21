BASD honors local businesses

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin Association of School Boards recognizes businesses through its annual Business Honor Roll. This year, the Burlington Area School District nominated Veterans Terrace and Lucky Star Pub & Eatery for their ongoing support of the district’s students, staff and schools.

The school board recognized these two businesses at a Nov. 8 meeting. Beth Reetz, general manager for Veterans Terrace, accepted the award.

“We are proud to be considered a community partner of BASD and truly feel that the partnership works both ways,” said Reetz. “BASD and its amazing teachers and staff does an incredible job of preparing kids for the real world. That benefits our community and certainly our local employers.”

Veterans Terrace often hosts school functions at a reduced rate for special student events and testing. Veterans Terrace is managed and maintained by Memorial Terrace Management Group Inc., which is a subsidiary of the Burlington Community Fund. As a nonprofit organization, income earned from Veterans Terrace goes back to the community.

To support BASD schools, Lucky Star has hosted school nights, where a portion of the night’s revenue goes to schools. The restaurant also has provided catering for special events in support of Burlington schools and the community. Travis Quaid, manager and events coordinator, accepted the award on behalf of Lucky Star.

WASB coordinates the Business Honor Roll program to recognize local school district business partners that support their local schools by providing resources or additional learning opportunities for students and staff.

