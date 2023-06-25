BURLINGTON — For the first time in nearly a decade, the Burlington Area School District will have a strategic plan facilitator.

The Burlington Area School District Board during a special meeting Monday voted 5-1 to approve a three-year contract with Studer Education.

Studer will work with district administrators, community members and the School Board to develop a long-term plan for BASD.

“We understand the importance of this work to collaboratively cast a shared vision for future success, and we are honored to engage with you, your district and the community and stakeholders you serve,” Studer wrote in its proposal. “Our approach to the strategic planning development process ensures the resulting plan is not only aspirational and forward-looking, but also actionable in terms of identifying tangible and measurable strategies for success.”

BASD has not had a strategic plan facilitator since 2014.

Board members believe that by hiring a facilitator, community members will feel more involved in the direction of the district and be more likely to support a BASD operational referendum that will almost certainly be on ballots next April.

“I almost feel as though we need a strategic plan in order to get the community to buy in,” board member Marlo Brown said. “I just don’t see how we can afford not to have a strategic plan.”

BASD will pay Studer just under $187,000, according to Ruth Schenning, the district's business manager.

Board President Peter Turke said the board can end the contract with Studer at any time with a 30-day written notice.

“If we did the strategic plan for one year and we find ourselves in a situation where we really just don’t have the funds to keep going, we can break the contract,” Turke said. “There’s flexibility there.”

The school district will start working with Studer next month, and more in-depth planning will take place in the fall.

Multiple community sessions are expected to take place in fall and winter, including focus groups and town halls.

A draft of the strategic plan likely will be available in February, and a final version is expected to be brought to the School Board in March, according to Studer’s proposal.

The BASD strategic plan is expected to address the district’s direction and ongoing challenges, including a looming financial crisis.

BASD has a projected deficit of $5.4 million for the 2023-24 school year and a projected deficit of $4.77 million for 2024-25.

Those financial issues are expected to worsen.

The district’s 2025-26 projected deficit is $6.1 million. The 2026-27 projected deficit is $7.8 million. The 2027-28 projected deficit is $9.7 million.

The School Board chose Studer over the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, which also applied to be the strategic plan facilitator.

Working with the WASB would have cost the school district around $10,000 per year, according to its proposal.

Studer’s price tag is more expensive, but board members seemed to appreciate its thoroughness and accountability.

The proposal from Studer was “more robust,” said board member Taylor Wishau. “I think if we’re going to spend that kind of money on this, I want the plan to be perfect. I think that Studer will do it justice.”

Board member Rosanne Hahn abstained from the vote because she is WASB president.

Barry Schmaling, board vice president, voted against the motion because he wants the permanent BASD superintendent to help write the strategic plan, but the district will not have a permanent superintendent until July 2024.

“I think we’re being short-sighted and not doing our best work if we do it now without a permanent superintendent in place,” Schmaling said.

Schmaling also said the School Board could receive community input without hiring a strategic plan facilitator.

Earlier this month, the board selected Jill Oelslager to be the BASD interim superintendent starting July 1. She will take over for Stephen Plank, who is taking a job as principal at Wauwatosa East High School.

The search for a permanent superintendent will begin this fall.

Oelslager voiced support for the school district developing its strategic plan on a similar timeline to the upcoming referendum.

“A strategic plan pairing with an operational referendum I think is what this community and this school district desperately need,” Oelslager said. “I think in order for us to ensure that we start moving in the right direction with the operational referendum, we do need a lot more stakeholder input and feedback, and what better way to do that than to couple strategic planning and an operational referendum together?”

In this April’s election, 55.8% of voters voted against a non-recurring operational referendum that would have authorized the School Board to exceed the state revenue limit by up to $8 million per year for the next three school years.

Referendum money would have helped BASD pay employees, provide worker benefits like health insurance and helped cover maintenance costs like heating and electricity.

A similar operational referendum is expected to be on ballots next spring, but its cost and length have not been determined.

Turke said it was a difficult decision, but he voted for Studer because he considers contracting with the company to be an investment, and he appreciates that Studer plans to hold the board accountable.

Board member Page Carriveau understood Schmaling’s concerns and said BASD would ideally have a permanent superintendent to help write the strategic plan. That is not the reality, though, so she said the board must move forward.

“I don’t think that we will get the community buy-in that we need for this district in the timeline that we need it without doing (a strategic plan) now,” Carriveau said.

Wishau concurred.

“If the community doesn’t see that we’re doing something, it’s over,” Wishau said. “I think we’re going to do a good job with (Studer).”

“We better,” Hahn said. “If we’re going to spend this amount of money, we better show the taxpayers that we’re going to be using it.”

Twelve photos of Burlington HS seniors returning to Waller Elementary Class of 2023 Students walking into school Lisa Schue and Utopia Pasika High-five Lucy Busse and Angela Bies Easton Schue hugs Angela Bies Adalie Rauch smiles Reese Schuls Lucy Busse High-fives from elementary schoolers Students in gym Lucy high-fives