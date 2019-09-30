BURLINGTON — Jill Sheeley joined the Burlington Area School District as the Health Services director in August.
In the position, Sheeley works closely with families to create a plan when a student has a medical need. She trains and works alongside the health aides at all seven Burlington Area School District schools. The Health Services director also initiates programs to encourage the well-being of district staff.
“I have a passion for meeting the health needs of kids in the educational setting,” Sheeley said. “I love working with students and families to help bridge the medical and educational areas. I am excited to join such a wonderful, caring and compassionate team in the Burlington Area School District.”
You have free articles remaining.
Sheeley brings experience from serving as a school nurse in Waterford schools. She has also worked for Western Racine County Health Department and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. She also works for Aurora Health Care in community education. She earned her bachelor of science in nursing from UW-Milwaukee.
“Jill will be a great addition to the district,” said Assistant Superintendent Connie Zinnen. “She is energetic, knowledgeable, and compassionate when caring for children.”
The district’s previous Health Services director, Jessica Polcyn, resigned from the position at the end of the school year to pursue a faculty position at Gateway Technical College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.