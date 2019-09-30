{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Jill Sheeley joined the Burlington Area School District as the Health Services director in August.

In the position, Sheeley works closely with families to create a plan when a student has a medical need. She trains and works alongside the health aides at all seven Burlington Area School District schools. The Health Services director also initiates programs to encourage the well-being of district staff.

“I have a passion for meeting the health needs of kids in the educational setting,” Sheeley said. “I love working with students and families to help bridge the medical and educational areas. I am excited to join such a wonderful, caring and compassionate team in the Burlington Area School District.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Sheeley brings experience from serving as a school nurse in Waterford schools. She has also worked for Western Racine County Health Department and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. She also works for Aurora Health Care in community education. She earned her bachelor of science in nursing from UW-Milwaukee.

“Jill will be a great addition to the district,” said Assistant Superintendent Connie Zinnen. “She is energetic, knowledgeable, and compassionate when caring for children.”

The district’s previous Health Services director, Jessica Polcyn, resigned from the position at the end of the school year to pursue a faculty position at Gateway Technical College.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments