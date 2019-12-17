BASD Food Service Excellence

BURLINGTON — For the second year in a row, the Central Racine County Health Department recognized Burlington High School and Cooper Elementary School with an Award of Excellence for their food service operations.

This annual award acknowledges facilities that regularly meet a high standard of food safety beyond the normal high expectations associated with food safety. Of all food service operations in Racine County, only 22 facilities received an Award of Excellence from the Central Racine County Health Department this year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aramark, a food service management company, oversees the district’s food service operations. In July, Deb Matson, an Aramark employee, joined Burlington Area School District as the Food Service Director. She previously worked at Racine Unified School District.

Under Matson’s direction, Aramark launched a new way to view menus online that allows students and families to read nutritional information and better understand what foods include common allergens. The district ensures that all students have access to healthy food choices that meet the Dietary Guidelines for Americans during school and at school functions.

During the 2018-19 school year, the district served a total of 438,534 meals (breakfast and lunch). The district serves free breakfast to all students to provide a healthy start to the day and a nutritious lunch program in all schools.