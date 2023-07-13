BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District intends to spend its federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money by the end of the upcoming school year, and questions remain about how the district will meet its financial challenges in future years.

During a meeting Monday, the board heard information about how the district plans to spend the remainder of the money in its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.

The district received about $5.3 million of federal pandemic relief money over three rounds, most of which it has spent.

During the first round of funding, BASD received $341,448. The district spent all that money by the end of the 2020-21 school year.

During the second funding round, Burlington received $1.53 million in federal aid.

Ruth Schenning, BASD business manager, said during Monday’s board meeting that all of that second round money will be spent by Sept. 30, which is the spending deadline.

In the third ESSER round, BASD received $3.45 million. Of that total, $3.08 million will go toward personnel spending.

That includes $2.08 million for the custodial and maintenance department: $1 million in 2022-23 and $1.08 million in 2023-24.

“It made the most sense to me to assign it” to the custodial department, Schenning said.

The third round of money must be spent by the end of September 2024. Schenning said BASD expects to spend all that money by the end of the 2023-24 school year.

“That’s the end of another revenue source to help us balance the budget,” Schenning said. “Then we’re back to facing that fiscal cliff that we keep talking about.”

Indeed, BASD is facing a looming financial crisis amid projected seven-figure deficits during coming years and an operating referendum that failed to pass this spring.

In April, BASD Board President Peter Turke called the district’s impending financial crisis “by far the most challenging thing” he has faced during his time on the board.

The district will have an estimated deficit of $4.77 million in 2024-25, when no more ESSER money will be available and the BASD general fund will be lower.

The financial issues for BASD are likely to keep mounting.

In April, Schenning said the school district’s 2025-26 projected deficit is $6.1 million. The 2026-27 projected deficit is $7.8 million. The 2027-28 projected deficit is $9.7 million.

Many Wisconsin school districts are facing similar financial challenges and have required operational referendums because the state revenue limit has not increased for several years.

Another challenge is state reimbursement for special education, which public schools must provide.

The state currently reimburses districts for 30% of their special education costs. In Burlington, that means the school district’s special education fund has a deficit of $6 million to $7 million per year.

The district’s financial challenges are “more related to the structural deficit in the whole system that the revenues aren’t keeping up with our expenses,” Schenning said.

BASD is planning to put another operational referendum question on ballots in spring 2024.

The board has not yet finalized the district’s 2023-24 school year budget. It held a budget workshop informational session Wednesday and will likely hold more workshops before voting on the budget this fall.

When it does approve the 2023-24 budget, the board will do so knowing that it likely will be the last school year with federal pandemic aid to help cover costs.

History of affirmative action in higher education History of affirmative action in higher education 1946: 85% of Black college students attended poorly funded Black schools 1961: JFK signs an executive using the phrase affirmative action for the first time in its modern context Late 1960s: Civil Rights Movement prompts elite universities to prioritize greater diversity in admissions 1972: Title VII of the Civil Rights Act amended to include educational institutions 1978: Regents of the University of California v. Bakke 1996: California and Texas ban affirmative action in college admissions 2003: Grutter v. Bollinger 2016: Fisher v. University of Texas 2022: Supreme Court hears Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard History of affirmative action in higher education 1946: 85% of Black college students attended poorly funded Black schools 1961: JFK signs an executive using the phrase affirmative action for the first time in its modern context Late 1960s: Civil Rights Movement prompts elite universities to prioritize greater diversity in admissions 1978: Regents of the University of California v. Bakke 2003: Grutter v. Bollinger 2016: Fisher v. University of Texas 2022: Supreme Court hears Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard