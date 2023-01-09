BASD enrolling for fall 2023

BURLINGTON — Children who will be age 4 by Sept. 1 may now enroll to attend 4K in the Burlington Area School District.

BASD offers both full-day and half-day 4K. Parents and guardians can indicate a preference for a traditional or Montessori setting. To enroll, visit the district website at basd.k12.wi.us. The process begins by creating an account for the new student in Skyward. Families will need to show proof of age (birth certificate) and proof of residency before school begins in the fall.

Families will be assigned a time to attend a 4K screening on Wednesday, March 1, at the district office, 209 Wainwright Ave. BASD has five elementary schools. Call the district office at 262-763-0210 to determine which neighborhood school serves the address where the child resides.

Before- and after-care is available for all elementary students enrolled in BASD. Before-care begins at 6 a.m. and after-care is available until 6 p.m. The cost for before and after-school care is charged separately.

Children who will be age 5 by Sept. 1, who are not currently enrolled in BASD, can enroll in the full-day 5K program following the same process. Students living outside of the Burlington Area School District boundaries may open enroll into BASD between Feb. 6 and April 28.