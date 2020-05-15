BASD board appoints new assistant principal for Burlington High School

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District School Board at its meeting Monday night approved the hiring of Emily Boyd as assistant principal for Burlington High School.
Boyd has served in the district since 2014 in BHS’s Special Education Department and is currently the department chair. She has been involved in work around BHS’s co-teaching initiative and works closely with colleagues in student support roles such as counselors. Boyd also serves as an assistant coach for tennis, a class adviser, and Homecoming adviser.
Boyd earned her bachelor’s degree in cross-categorical special education from UW-Stout and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University.
Boyd grew up in Monroe in Green County. She currently lives in Burlington with her husband Jerod and their two sons.
Boyd is set to begin in her new role on July 1. In this role, she will connect students to programs such as Start College Now and Early College Credit and the GPS program that assist students in becoming college and career ready. The assistant principal also supports educators in serving students.
“I applied because I firmly believe in the vision BASD has laid out to help all children achieve their goals," Boyd said. "I hope to be able to continue my positive relationships with the student body and the staff, and to strengthen the relationship between parents and the school."
Eric Burling, BHS principal, said, “Emily stood out among the 69 applicants because of her extensive background in special education and knowledge of supporting the learning process for all students. In her time at BHS, Emily has established herself as an energetic and confident educator who demonstrates the ability to establish trusting relationships with students and families. Her leadership in promoting best instructional practices within our school community will enhance our school.”
She replaces Jeremy Andersen, who resigned from the assistant principal position to take a new position as principal for Big Foot High School in Walworth.
