BASD board appoints new assistant principal for Burlington High School

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District School Board at its meeting Monday night approved the hiring of Emily Boyd as assistant principal for Burlington High School.

Boyd has served in the district since 2014 in BHS’s Special Education Department and is currently the department chair. She has been involved in work around BHS’s co-teaching initiative and works closely with colleagues in student support roles such as counselors. Boyd also serves as an assistant coach for tennis, a class adviser, and Homecoming adviser.

Boyd earned her bachelor’s degree in cross-categorical special education from UW-Stout and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University.

Boyd grew up in Monroe in Green County. She currently lives in Burlington with her husband Jerod and their two sons.

Boyd is set to begin in her new role on July 1. In this role, she will connect students to programs such as Start College Now and Early College Credit and the GPS program that assist students in becoming college and career ready. The assistant principal also supports educators in serving students.