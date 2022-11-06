Barbershop choir performs at State Music Conference

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School’s treble barbershop choir, Here Comes Treble, performed at the Wisconsin Music Educators Association Conference Oct. 27 in Madison.

Under the leadership of Conductor Penny Yanke, the 29-member choir sang a selection of 11 songs.

Three songs in the set are the result of a collaborative songwriting project through The Barbershop Harmony Society. For two years, students worked with songwriter Dewey Longuski and arranger Larry Triplett to develop the songs.

Students in the Treble Choir and A Cappella Choir audition to participate in the Treble Barbershop Choir. The group plans to attend the Barbershop Harmony Society’s Midwinter Convention in Daytona Beach, Fla., in February.

Members of the group are Grace Debbink, Ava Dennert, Aubrey Dill, Megan Fitch, Maria Gomez, Janeth Guerrero, Danielle Gums, Gena Hauser, Joy Heeter, Audrie Hewitt, Ariel Holle, Razalyn Kramer, Finnlee Kwiatkowsi, Zoe Lipor, Jacey Lois, Jayden Madar, Joely Malom, Julayne Morby, Mabel Nichols, Maryn Nichols, Emma Pedersen, Madison Repsa, Abey Rich, Syd Stevens, Bella Stoughton, Sophie Stutzman, Addison Thomas, Maddie Thompson, Kylee Zigler and Alyse Zimmerman.

Yanke formed the Here Comes Treble group in 2018 after attending the Barbershop Harmony Society’s Harmony University at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. In its inaugural year, the group competed on stage at the Grand Old Opry.

Wisconsin Music Educators Association serves more than 2,000 music educators across Wisconsin. WMEA members demonstrate their commitment to music, music education, and providing something of lasting value in the lives of their students through excellence in teaching, performing, service and advocacy.

BASD offers a comprehensive music program with courses in choir, band and orchestra. Several BASD teachers attend the WMEA conference to network with other music educators and learn best practices to use to engage students in studying music.