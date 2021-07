BURLINGTON — Love Inc. is conducting its back to school supply program Aug. 16-Sept. 1.

Participants must be western Racine County residents. Proof of address and photo ID are required.

Registration is under way. Call 262-763-6226 or visit Love Inc. at 480 S. Pine St. to register.

