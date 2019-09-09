Illustrator to visit Carthage
KENOSHA — Award-winning illustrator Renee Graef will visit Carthage from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Niemann Media Theater.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Renee Graef has worked on over 80 books, including the “My First Little House” series, the “Kirsten” series from American Girl, “The Nutcracker” and several other titles that highlight Wisconsin and the Great Lakes. Enjoy a free evening learning about the illustration process. refreshments will be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.