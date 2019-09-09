{{featured_button_text}}

Illustrator to visit Carthage

KENOSHA — Award-winning illustrator Renee Graef will visit Carthage from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Niemann Media Theater.

Renee Graef has worked on over 80 books, including the “My First Little House” series, the “Kirsten” series from American Girl, “The Nutcracker” and several other titles that highlight Wisconsin and the Great Lakes. Enjoy a free evening learning about the illustration process. refreshments will be served.

