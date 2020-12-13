Available scholarship honors Ames family

DARIEN — The John and Isabelle Ames Scholarship, a $750 award, was established in memory of John and Isabelle Ames of Ames-Way Holsteins of Darien.
This scholarship is offered to college sophomores or juniors with current or recent involvement in 4-H, FFA, or the registered Holstein industry who are pursuing a four-year degree in any field.
The application form is available through the Wisconsin Holstein Association website, wisholsteins.com, or by contacting Janice Berezowitz via email at j_ berezowitz@yahoo.com.
The application deadline is March 1.
