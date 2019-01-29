RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will offer an automotive instruction program, Automotive 101, from 4-5 p.m. and Thursdays, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
This program is designed to teach basic automotive maintenance skills to individuals ages 17-25 who have an interest in working on cars, trucks and small engines. Students will also learn general auto maintenance, including how to change the oil, oil filter, brake pads, light bulbs, flat tires, air filters and more. No registration is needed.
For more information, contact James Wilson at 262-636-9445.
