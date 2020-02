On Friday, Jan. 31, Mrs. Jensen’s fifth-grade class at Giese Elementary was visited by local author Jean Ottelien. She shared with the class the process she went thorough to publish her first book. Ottelien shared story boards, read her book "The Silver Snow Day" and gave every student in the class a signed copy of the book. The visit kicked off our the class's writing unit, during which students will write short stories and collaborate to publish a class book.