Aspiring journalist at Horlick High School interviews Packers Hall of Famer about... video games?

RACINE — An aspiring sports journalist from Horlick High School, who combines his love of sports and analysis, is making career strides after landing an interview with a former NFL star.
Andrew Czysz, who will be a junior in the fall, had the opportunity to send interview questions to former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green, who recently began coaching an esports team at Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wis.
Czysz, through the help of his own esports coach — Michale Lalor, who is also Esports Heaven’s editor in chief — was able to make the connection with Green, who remains the Packers’ all-time leader in rushing.
Lalor also helped Czysz develop his list of interview questions. While Czysz may just be getting started on his career path, he has already learned some important lessons in journalism.
“I learned that it can be pretty tough to come up with questions,” Czysz said.
Czysz said he will be applying for an internship as a broadcaster for Wisconsin High School Esports Association, where he would comment on games such as “Super Smash Bros.,” “Smite” and “Overwatch” as well creating highlight reels for the association’s YouTube channel.
An interview with Parker “Interro” Mackay, an esports commentator and former professional player, also is in the works, according to Czysz. While he is looking forward to being back in the classroom this fall, Czysz also is looking beyond that.
“I’m most excited,” Czysz said, “to try to become a sports journalist in a few years’ time, to take part in that internship, if I get the spot for it, just do good in school like I always have been and just graduate high school, move on to college.”
