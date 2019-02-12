RACINE — Students 14 and older, or who will be by June 15, may volunteer in a number of areas this summer at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Medical Group sites and Little Saints Child Care Center.
Informational meetings will be held on several days at All Saints’ Benstead Auditorium, 1320 Wisconsin Ave. The meetings’ dates and times are: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, March 2; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7; and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 11.
The meetings will address the volunteer intake process and volunteer opportunities available throughout the Ascension All Saints organization this summer.
“While we are currently kicking off the application process for students who would like to volunteer during the summer months, we have a large number of students who volunteer during the school year, too,” said Cindy Clemens, volunteer services director. She went on to say that the summer program can lead into school-year volunteering if a student is interested in staying on after the summer program concludes.
Last year more than 100 students volunteered through the Ascension All Saints summer program, and Clemens anticipates being able to place at least 70 this summer. Successful volunteers from last summer will be invited back and do not need to attend an informational meeting.
New volunteers are required to attend an informational meeting. Interested students that cannot make one of the scheduled information meetings may make alternate arrangements prior to Feb. 22 by contacting Sandy Wahl, volunteer coordinator, at sandy.wahl@ascension.org or 262-687-4292.
“Demand for summer placement is high and, to be fair to all concerned, we will not be able to make any exceptions after-the-fact if a student misses an information meeting,” Clemens said.
Arrive at the informational meetings 15 minutes prior to the start time for registration. Application materials will be distributed and a parent or guardian is welcome and encouraged to attend. It is requested that only one adult attend with the student, however, due to space constraints.
If leaving a voicemail reservation, students are asked to speak clearly and slowly when giving contact information. A reservation confirmation card will be sent to students’ homes prior to the meeting and should be brought to the meeting as proof of pre-registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.