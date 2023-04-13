RACINE - An art event in May will feature portraits of Case High School students.

Case students are helping organize the event, which will showcase LGBTQ+ students and Black, Indigenous and people of color in an art-based, community-impact photo installation.

Art activist Heidi Wagner, a Racine native, captured the stories and passions of Case students, whose portraits will be unveiled at a reception on Thursday, May 11 from 5-8 p.m. at The Branch at 1501, located at 1501 Washington Ave.

The event is sponsored by THE PASSIONS PROJECT | Racial and Social Justice Racine and Racine Educators United, the union that represents Racine Unified School District instructors. The REU is part of the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the United States.

“THE PASSIONS PROJECT | RSJ Racine addresses the vital need to create radical empathy to directly counter attacks on the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC student communities by showing students in their full, vibrant, intersectional and diverse selves,” REU President Angelina Cruz said in a news release.

The exhibit aims to help raise awareness and provide opportunities for community-based dialogue and education centered on racial and social justice to help build safe, inclusive schools and support LGBTQ+ and BIPOC students.

“Partnering with the local educators’ union has aﬀorded me a trusted network to connect with student aﬃnity groups to create this photo series,” Wagner said in a news release. “When you see people engaged in their passion you no longer see how they are diﬀerent from you. You see a way to connect.”

The community is welcome to attend the reception. Tickets can be reserved for free at bit.ly/rsjracine.

