Army ROTC to hold annual fall training

SOMERS — The UW-Parkside Army ROTC program will conduct its annual fall training, known as Super Lab, on-campus from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The Super Lab will take place in the wooded areas around campus, primarily on the west side of campus opposite of the residence halls. The event is open to the campus community and the general public.

UW-Parkside partners with the host program at Marquette University, Golden Eagle Battalion, to provide the Army ROTC program. The training a student receives in Army ROTC provides leadership development, military skills and career training. The Army ROTC curriculum provides intellectual knowledge (institutional domain) and opportunities to implement the classroom instructions into the practical exercises (operational domain).

“This Super Lab training is a part of practical exercises which provides an opportunity for cadets to reduce the gap between the textbook knowledge and practical experience,” according to Captain Hyeon Kim, assistant professor of Military Science.

The Super Lab will include the use of paintballs and may include a medical challenge, simulated grenade throw, simulated claymore mine emplacement, call for fire and conclude with a ruck march. The exercises use various training implements.

All areas used for training will have signs posted to alert the public. People who want to observe the Super Lab can stop by the information table located in Parking Lot A any time before noon. Face masks are required. Visit uwp.edu/rotc for more information on the Army ROTC program.

