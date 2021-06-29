 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area nursing students awarded scholarships
0 Comments

Area nursing students awarded scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine recently awarded 13 scholarships to nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

Recipients are: Brittany Bertermann and Delaney Coats, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Hannah Beyer, Carroll University; Alexandra English and Breona Rydholm, University of Wisconsin-Parkside; Caitlyn Matson, Edgewood College; Desirae Olesen, Georgia Pirlot, Garcie Schiesl and Madelyn Schwartz, Gateway Technical College; Krystal Puckett, Grand Canyon University; Natra Tabit, Marquette University; and Nicole White, Herzing University.

Scholarships have been provided annually by the Nurses Foundation of Racine since 1983. Due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic the banquet that is usually held during Nurses Week was not held this year.

To apply for a scholarship or to donate to the scholarship fund, go to nursesfoundationofracine.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Spot the robot dog is the future of missions on Mars

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News