Area nursing students awarded scholarships

RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine recently awarded 13 scholarships to nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

Recipients are: Brittany Bertermann and Delaney Coats, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Hannah Beyer, Carroll University; Alexandra English and Breona Rydholm, University of Wisconsin-Parkside; Caitlyn Matson, Edgewood College; Desirae Olesen, Georgia Pirlot, Garcie Schiesl and Madelyn Schwartz, Gateway Technical College; Krystal Puckett, Grand Canyon University; Natra Tabit, Marquette University; and Nicole White, Herzing University.

Scholarships have been provided annually by the Nurses Foundation of Racine since 1983. Due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic the banquet that is usually held during Nurses Week was not held this year.

To apply for a scholarship or to donate to the scholarship fund, go to nursesfoundationofracine.org.

