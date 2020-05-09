Apply to UW two-year campuses for free June 5–15

“Taking general education courses at Baraboo gave me the chance to see what I wanted to explore,” Peper said. “I found out I had an interest in business, and this helped me really narrow down what I wanted to do.”

After earning her associate degree, Peper continued her studies at UW-Platteville, where she graduated as the valedictorian of the School of Business in May 2018 with a major in business administration and a double emphasis in marketing and management.

Students who attend UW System’s two-year campuses praise the individualized attention from faculty, the ease of getting involved in groups and activities, and the lower cost to attend.

“I am so grateful that my community offers a place to start out my college career,” said Meghan Finger, a UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus graduate now studying at the Green Bay campus. “UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus made the transition from high school to college so smooth. The faculty and staff are wonderful and the classes they offer made it possible for me to receive my general education requirements. The transition from the two-year branch campus to the main campus is easily accessible for students.”