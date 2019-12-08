Applications open for 2020 Young Artists Competition

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) is accepting applications for its 2020 Young Artists Competition.

To be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, the competition is open to high school-age orchestral instrument and piano students residing in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, as well as students of RSO musicians.

The Competition winner will perform alongside the RSO at our April 5, 2020 Masterworks Concert. Cash prizes of $800, $600 and $400 will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place finishers, respectively. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, Jan. 10. Application materials and additional information on the competition are available at racinesymphony.org.

For more information on the Young Artists Competition, including applications and specific requirements, please visit www.racinesymphony.org, call 262-636-9285 or email beth@racinesymphony.org.