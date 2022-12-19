Applications open for UWP Office of Multicultural Student Affairs mural

SOMERS — The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs (OMSA) at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is accepting student and alumni applications for a mural to be displayed in the OMSA office in Wyllie Hall. Submissions are open through Jan. 17.
The mural submissions should embody the office’s mission; “to holistically support underrepresented students in their success while fostering a culture of belonging, recognition and equity at UW-Parkside.” The submissions should also incorporate the office’s values of advocacy, belonging, development and recognition. The purpose of the mural is to build the communal environment by adding more color and life to the space as well as cultural representation.
“We wanted to provide an opportunity for a UW-Parkside student or alumnus to contribute to the university and make an impactful statement through their art," stated Luis Benevoglienti, associate director of multicultural initiatives at UW-Parkside. "In turn, hopefully this mural will bring the community together and students can see themselves as part of our space and feel a sense of belonging with OMSA and UW-Parkside.”
Following the submission period, a UW- Parkside jury will select the finalists by Jan. 20. The finalists will then be voted on by campus Jan. 23-25 with the winner being announced on Jan. 27. The mural will be painted onto panels, then mounted on the wall. The painting of the mural will begin on Jan. 30 and will be completed by March 31.
The OMSA mural dedication event will tentatively be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, and will be open to the public. For more information, visit uwp.edu/live/offices/multiculturalaffairs/omsamural.cfm.