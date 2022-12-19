 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Journal Times is partnering with Educators Credit Union who are sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Applications open for UWP Office of Multicultural Student Affairs mural

  • 0

SOMERS — The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs (OMSA) at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is accepting student and alumni applications for a mural to be displayed in the OMSA office in Wyllie Hall. Submissions are open through Jan. 17.

The mural submissions should embody the office’s mission; “to holistically support underrepresented students in their success while fostering a culture of belonging, recognition and equity at UW-Parkside.” The submissions should also incorporate the office’s values of advocacy, belonging, development and recognition. The purpose of the mural is to build the communal environment by adding more color and life to the space as well as cultural representation.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for a UW-Parkside student or alumnus to contribute to the university and make an impactful statement through their art," stated Luis Benevoglienti, associate director of multicultural initiatives at UW-Parkside. "In turn, hopefully this mural will bring the community together and students can see themselves as part of our space and feel a sense of belonging with OMSA and UW-Parkside.”

People are also reading…

Following the submission period, a UW- Parkside jury will select the finalists by Jan. 20. The finalists will then be voted on by campus Jan. 23-25 with the winner being announced on Jan. 27. The mural will be painted onto panels, then mounted on the wall. The painting of the mural will begin on Jan. 30 and will be completed by March 31.

The OMSA mural dedication event will tentatively be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, and will be open to the public. For more information, visit uwp.edu/live/offices/multiculturalaffairs/omsamural.cfm.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LeRoy Butler tells Racine elementary and middle schoolers about impact educators, bullying, therapy have had on his life

LeRoy Butler tells Racine elementary and middle schoolers about impact educators, bullying, therapy have had on his life

LeRoy Butler was bullied in elementary school because he used a wheelchair and wore leg braces. He was born pigeon-toed and had numerous physical issues as a result, so classmates often picked on him.

Butler maintained a sense of humor and positivity to get through those challenging times, eventually fulfilling his dream of playing in the NFL and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He hopes students at Mitchell K-8 School can similarly pursue their aspirations while being kind.

Learning from law enforcement pros: Inside RUSD's new high school criminal justice classes

Learning from law enforcement pros: Inside RUSD's new high school criminal justice classes

At Case High School, Justine Justman and Eric Oertel co-teach the class. Justman is a Mount Pleasant Police Department detective and former Case school resource officer. Oertel is a MPPD officer and current Case school resource officer. Most Case students taking the course do not want to be in law enforcement. They do not even necessarily want a criminal justice career, and Oertel is fine with that. “We’re not trying to force policing down their throat."

RUSD may spend more than $500K for new security scanners

RUSD may spend more than $500K for new security scanners

In an effort to address school safety, the Racine Unified School District wants to buy security scanning systems for daily use at three high schools and two middle schools. A couple members of the school board, however, are voicing concerns about the plan. “I have a significant problem with us expending money that feels like we’re just going to continue to push the school-to-prison pipeline,” said RUSD board member Matthew Hanser.

How six Racine men became 'THE REAL' to local youth

How six Racine men became 'THE REAL' to local youth

“One day I could be a teacher. The next day I could be a counselor. The next day I could be a therapist. And then I could be a correctional officer,” said Jamario Farr Sr., Horlick High School community connector. “We all wear many hats, and I know that we all wear them all with real pride, real honor, real dignity. We’re just connecting everybody to everything that they need.”

Watch Now: Related Video

China battles unprecedented wave of Covid cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News