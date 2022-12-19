Applications open for UWP Office of Multicultural Student Affairs mural

LeRoy Butler was bullied in elementary school because he used a wheelchair and wore leg braces. He was born pigeon-toed and had numerous physical issues as a result, so classmates often picked on him.

Butler maintained a sense of humor and positivity to get through those challenging times, eventually fulfilling his dream of playing in the NFL and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He hopes students at Mitchell K-8 School can similarly pursue their aspirations while being kind.