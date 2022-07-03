Anti-Asian prejudice continues to infect U.S.: Novelist shares her perspective with The Journal Times

MUSKEGO — “When the Emperor Was Divine” is a 2002 historical novel by Julie Otsuka about a Japanese-American family from California that was incarcerated at a Utah internment camp during World War II.

Otsuka’s real-life familial ancestors were included with about 127,000 U.S. residents — two-thirds of whom were United States citizens — sent to camps established during the war due to unfounded fears about a West Coast Japanese spy network.

Otsuka wrote the book as a way to better understand her family history.

“In my own family, there was a lot of silence, so I really felt like there was so much that was unspoken, and I wanted to know what the real story was,” Otsuka said.

She did not expect the book to be widely read, much less studied in classrooms.

“I had no idea that it would eventually be taught in schools,” Otsuka said in an interview last week with a reporter. “It’s all been very surprising to me, the life that this book has had.”

Most recently, “Emperor” was considered for an advanced 10th-grade class at Muskego High School — approximately one-fourth of the school’s students are Racine County residents — but was not approved by the school board.

In the past 20 years, Otsuka has traveled the country and spoken to students and teachers who read the book. She has heard from students who had grandparents incarcerated at camps, pupils who learned about internment camps via her book, and students who had never read a book featuring characters who looked like themselves.

The novel’s themes are still relevant, and Otsuka said teachers told her it has often resulted in excellent conversations.

“The book has led to a lot of productive discussions about prejudice and intergenerational trauma, reparations, as well as questions of literary style,” Otsuka said.

Otsuka believes the book remains timely.

“Given the level of hatred that so many Asian Americans are experiencing now in this current moment, I think it’s really more important than ever that students learn about our country’s racist past and that the legacy of Japanese American incarceration is not forgotten,” she said.

According to a national survey by AAPI Data released in March, one in six Asian American adults reported experiencing a hate crime in 2021, up from one in eight in 2020. That rise has been partially blamed on anti-Asian sentiments connected to the COVID-19 virus originating in China, despite the absurdity of blaming someone of Asian descent in the U.S. for having anything to do with the still unconfirmed origins of the virus that has been linked to more than six million worldwide deaths.

The nonprofit organization Stop AAPI Hate recorded 6,273 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in 2021, an average of 523 incidents per month. That is up from March 19 to Dec. 31, 2020, when 4,632 hate incidents occurred, an average of 493 per month.

Otsuka lives in New York City and has not ridden the subway in a year out of an abundance of caution. The city has seen numerous incidents of violent attacks against Asian Americans since the pandemic began. These include the death of Michelle Go, who was pushed in front of a train in January, and an 89-year-old woman who was set on fire in July 2020.

“Many of us are fearful every time we step out onto the street,” Otsuka said.

Indeed, a May Pew Research Center survey reported that 21% of Asian Americans say they worry daily or almost daily that they might be threatened or attacked because of their race or ethnicity, 51% say they worry sometimes and 18% say they worry rarely. Among people who worry rarely or more often, 36% say they have altered their daily schedule or routine in the past 12 months due to worries that they might be threatened or attacked.

Otsuka said the idea that “balance” is needed when discussing Japanese American incarceration during World War II plays a role in making Asian Americans feel unwelcome.

“It’s this kind of thinking, that Japanese Americans or Asian Americans are somehow ‘other,’ that is also responsible for Asian Americans, in this moment, feeling very uncomfortable and targeted,” Otsuka said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.