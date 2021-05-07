MOUNT PLEASANT — Hammes Field will be joining Horlick Field and the just-opened S.C. Johnson Community Sports Complex at Pritchard Park in the world of artificial-turf fields.

The field and running track adjacent to Case High School are set to undergo improvements, with work potentially beginning in the next six months.

The existing natural-grass field at 7345 Washington Ave. will be converted to artificial turf for varsity soccer and football.

Bleachers and equipment will be moved as needed. The track will additionally be upgraded to include eight lanes ready for use — the current design is eight lanes, but only six can be used in competition. A new south concession stand and new restroom facilities also will be constructed.

The decision to enter a contract with a local civil engineering company for the renovations came at the special Racine Unified School District Board meeting and work session on Monday.

“The district desires a sustainable and an energy-efficient design model to support the plan design and construction work,” RUSD Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon said.

Six vendors provided bids, and the district administration’s final choice and recommendation to the board was Nielsen, Madsen & Barber, SC.

Nielsen, Madsen & Barber had the highest composite score at 93% and the lowest cost at a $154,000 contract amount plus $10,000 contingency, according to district data. The $10,000 will be kept with the district and only award it if needed, Gordon said, meaning the district cannot exceed spending $164,000 on the project.

“This firm received points for being a local provider,” Gordon said.

Funding for this project is allocated for in the 2020-21 capital improvement project account. The district is seeking additional funding from sponsors, Gordon said.

“Should those materialize, we will need it for the additional design work,” she said.

‘Not the appropriate’ track surface

Hammes Field was opened in 1999. The track was last renovated in 2017, but it does not meet Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association standards, Gordon said. The wrong surface material was applied.

“Although it does look beautiful, it is not the appropriate surface for our athletes to utilize,” Gordon said.

Board member Scott Coey raised the question if Nielsen, Madsen & Barber, SC knew how to surface the track properly.

“Sounds like we spent money and it didn’t necessarily pan out,” Coey said.

Gordon said the organization will be using example facilities to replicate.

The Mount Pleasant bike path behind the field may need to be shifted from a straight line to a bit of a curve as a result of this project, which requires approval from the Village of Mount Pleasant. Gordon said the district is going to try to avoid that shift if possible, and estimated the Hammes Field renovation may be a two-year process because of these steps.

A timeline will be in place once the renovation and design outlines have been finalized, Gordon said.

“In a perfect world, we would start construction in November, after the football season, lose the spring track season, but be playable by that fall,” Gordon said. “If we have any hiccups along the way, it could take longer.”

Coey made a motion to authorize the administration to enter into a contract with Nielsen, Madsen & Barber. Board Vice President Matthew Hanser seconded the motion. All nine board members then voted in favor.

