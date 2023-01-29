‘Another family’ | Park Black Student Union offers comfort, information

RACINE — Last year, Valerie Freeman and Galen Horton observed a Black Student Union meeting at Case High School.

They were helping form a Black Student Union at Park High School and wanted to better understand the existing group.

Freeman saw Case students who felt ownership over the BSU and were comfortable expressing themselves.

“I walked away feeling so excited about letting our students here at Park have that same safe space,” said Freeman, a Park BSU adviser.

Nearly a year later, that same comfort level seems to exist within the Park Black Student Union, which started in fall 2022 and has about 40 members.

“A lot of us don’t really express what’s going on, how we feel, and having the BSU has given everybody a space to express it without feeling like they’re wrong,” said Arianna Lowe, BSU president. “It makes us happy, because that’s our goal.”

A place to go

The BSU at Park, 1901 12th St., aims to build camaraderie and increase students’ self-esteem.

“One of my goals is for us to constantly build us up,” Freeman said. “That’s, for me, the mission: allowing Black and brown students to feel very comfortable in who they are. Once they’re secure, they can walk out of here and be secure in who they are to other people.”

The group is open to all students, and leaders want it to grow and be a welcoming space.

“Even if you’re scared to express how you feel, what you want to say, you know that you have a place that you can go to,” Lowe said.

Horton, a BSU adviser, agreed, saying the group can provide a comforting environment for any student.

“It gives you another family besides your own,” Horton said. “It’s full of kids from different academic levels, different strengths and weaknesses.”

Students appreciate the opportunity to safely express themselves and listen to classmates.

“That’s what I love coming to BSU for, is to hear how everybody feels,” said Arniessie Reynolds, BSU vice president.

The group meets every Friday at 7:15 a.m. Meetings include discussions about college, student concerns, recognitions and Black History Month events.

In February, Freeman, a manufacturing and robotics pathway teacher at Park, looks forward to teaching Black history to Black students.

“I know that other people can teach us about us, but it’s nice when we teach ourselves about who we are,” Freeman said.

Concerns mentioned at meetings include discipline of Black students and the low number of teachers of color at the school.

Freeman and Horton have spoken with Park administration about ways to address those concerns. The advisers appreciate administrators’ support and said school officials often sit in on the BSU meetings.

The BSU also serves as a resource for students trying to navigate high school, particularly freshmen.

Members can help answer questions about how to talk to teachers, information about sports teams, who to ask for help with an assignment and who to talk to about a personal issue.

Lowe enjoys providing feedback to administrators and helping underclassmen better understand the school and community.

“It’s helped us make a lot of changes in our school,” Lowe said. “It’s helped people grow as people, helped us get to know each other more and how we can help each other.”

‘It’s for anybody’

Backlash occurred before the Black Student Union started last fall, including Facebook comments calling the group divisive.

In reality, the BSU is open to students of all races.

“It’s for anybody,” Reynolds said.

BSU members addressed that negative feedback during the group’s first meeting and talked about not letting it deter them moving forward.

BSU is “no different than Greek Fest and all these little festivals people have just off of culture,” Freeman said. “It was very important to make sure that nobody was negatively impacted by the comments.”

The Black Student Union provides students the chance to work collaboratively. Advisers ran the first several meetings, but now students lead most of them.

Reynolds appreciates that the group has allowed her to reflect on issues and clarify what she believes. She has also grown more comfortable with public speaking.

For Lowe, being BSU president has gotten her out of her comfort zone, and she has “learned that I’m more than my social anxiety.”

Park members hope to work with Black Student Unions at Case and Horlick high schools going forward.

Lowe said she wants “to show people that we’re at different schools, but we are united trying to do the same thing.”

The Black Student Union has already worked with other school groups. Last fall, BSU members and students from other organizations picked up trash as part of a cleanup day.

“It’s not just us being here and talking; we’re actually showing that we’re here to help our community,” Lowe said.