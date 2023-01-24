‘Another chance’ | Park student one of 21 to graduate last week via competency-based program

RACINE — Damian Moss’ grandfather wanted him to graduate high school.

Moss has lived with his grandparents since age 2, and he hoped to be their first grandchild to receive a diploma.

That appeared unlikely a year ago, but Moss made it a reality last week.

He graduated from Park High School, 1901 12th St., through its competency-based graduation program.

Moss was one of 21 Park students who received a diploma last Wednesday via the program.

Moss did not take classes seriously his first few years, saying he often misbehaved.

However, when an instructor mentioned the competency-based program, he took advantage of the opportunity.

“It was a big surprise to me to see that I had another chance,” Moss said. “This competency program, it was a blessing.”

The program has existed for a couple years at Park, Horlick and Case high schools. It is done in partnership with YWCA Southeast Wisconsin and is open to current seniors or students who didn’t graduate with their classes in recent years.

Students attend class for three hours every day and complete portfolios of different subjects to receive credit.

While in the program, students must attend at least 90% of classes and receive scores of at least 80% on all aspects of portfolios.

The three-hour schedule is done to accommodate students’ life situations, according to Hailey Keeran, one of two competency-based teachers at Park.

“A lot of (students) do have outside factors going on,” Keeran said. “A lot of them have to work, and some of them are working to support their family. All the kids in this program have had unique situations.”

As an underclassman, Moss was stubborn, anti-authority and did not think he needed an education.

“I always thought I could do it on my own,” Moss said. “I didn’t care about school. I was just following the wrong crowd, doing the wrong things, really just not focused.”

The COVID-19 pandemic hit during his sophomore year, and Moss said he rarely opened his computer for virtual class.

He attempted to catch up as a junior but was overwhelmed by the amount of work.

“I was so behind,” Moss said. “I just said, ‘screw it.’”

That changed during the past year.

Moss knew right away that the competency-based program fit him. For the first time in high school, he looked forward to attending class.

Moss appreciated the routine of going to one classroom every day with the same teacher and classmates.

“It kept me more focused and more involved,” Moss said.

He enjoyed the educational style taught by Keeran, and Moss said he matured as well.

He looks back in disbelief at his actions from a few years ago.

“I just had a childish mindset,” Moss said. “I treated a lot of teachers like crap, and I was disrespectful, cursing, swearing at teachers. I can’t believe I used to be like that.”

At graduation, the two competency-based instructors described each Park student who earned a diploma.

Keeran expressed pride in Moss, who she said has “come a very long way.”

“He was a behavior problem, and he became one of my best students,” Keeran said. “I have never had one single problem with him. He is the sweetest kid you will ever meet.”

Moss is proud his effort paid off and that he graduated.

“It feels great,” Moss said. “I’m just happy it’s all done.”

The magnitude of his accomplishment didn’t hit Moss until after the ceremony.

“When I got home, it gave me time to calm down and look at it and realize, ‘OK, now I really just graduated,” Moss said.

Going forward, Moss said he is interested in attending Gateway Technical College.

He has a job and plans to stay in Racine until his finances are in order.

Graduation was cause for celebration, but Moss also had bittersweet feelings. His grandfather died last year and didn’t witness the ceremony.

“It made me happy, but it made me sad at the same time, knowing that he wasn’t able to see it,” Moss said.

However, Moss said he knows his grandfather would be thrilled and impressed with his turnaround.

“For him seeing me all these years act a fool and do bad, he would’ve been really, really, really happy,” Moss said.

Joyful end of a long journey: Racine Unified 2022 summer school graduation in photos Daydeon Allen & Kimberly Allen Trinity King and grandparents Perla Diaz with diploma Perla Diaz with family Perla Diaz waiting to enter Daydeon Allen hug Trinity King receives diploma Jorryn Franklin smiles Perla Diaz receives diploma Perla Diaz and Carmen Morales Trinity King preparation Superintendent Eric Gallien