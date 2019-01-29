RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has scheduled its annual Basketball Free Throw Contest from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 9, at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
The free contest is for youth in third through eighth grades. There will be male and female divisions at each grade level.
Registration will be taken at the event.
Participants will be given an opportunity to warm up prior to shooting two sets of 20 free throws. All contestants will receive a certificate of participation.
Participants with the top four scores in each grade/gender group will receive awards. The top scorer in each grade/gender group will receive a T-shirt and be invited to represent the City of Racine at the Southeast Wisconsin Park and Recreation Council Free Throw Contest on Saturday, March 16, in West Allis.
For more information, call Duncan Cortez at 262-636-9568.
