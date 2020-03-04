Anna Walker selected as Racine Lutheran Student of the Month for January

Racine Lutheran High School has announced that senior Anna Walker was selected as the Student of the Month for January. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2019-20 school year theme: “Love one another as I have loved you.”

"Anna is an outstanding student academically, and she is heavily involved in the school’s music, drama, and athletics programs. She positively impacts her classes and other activities with her attitude and dedication. Anna is the ideal Racine Lutheran student."