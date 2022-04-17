Ann Phillips to lead Waller Elementary School

BURLINGTON — Ann Phillips has named principal of Waller Elementary School in the Burlington Area School District.

Phillips, a Burlington native, has served in the district as Karcher Middle School assistant principal since 2019. Phillips will replace Victoria Libbey who announced her retirement as principal after 25 years in the district. Phillips participated in an interview process and was chosen from a strong pool of candidates.

Phillips brings extensive experience in education. In her role at the middle school, she understands the district’s goals around essential skills and giving every student a sense of belonging. She brings experience from serving as co-principal for Burlington’s K-7 summer school program. Before joining the Burlington Area School District, she served the East Troy Community School District as an English teacher and K-12 instructional coach and as dean of students at Pewaukee High School.

Phillips said she looks forward to “creating a great elementary school experience to instill a passion for learning in students.”

Phillips, a Catholic Central High School graduate, earned her bachelor of science degree in English and speech from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Further, she holds two master of education degrees from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in education and Cardinal Stritch University in educational leadership.

Phillips exemplifies the district’s values of compassion, commitment and providing comprehensive opportunities for students. Waller Elementary School serves close to 300 students in grades pre-kindergarten to five. Recently, Waller Elementary received an “exceeds expectations” rating from the Department of Public Instruction. The school also provides space for a Plymouth Childcare Center before/after school care program and the Acelero Head Start 4K program.

