RACINE — Heather Jirgensen graduated from the Racine Unified School District in 1991. She looked up to many of her teachers, some of whom also taught her mother.

That longevity among educators is less common now.

“This once-respected, noble profession used to pay fair wages, which resulted in long careers that positively affected countless students and created community and consistency,” Jirgensen said. “Consistency is one of the strongest and most important factors in education for children. The only consistency I see now are too many stellar colleagues, including my children’s teachers, retiring early, leaving the profession or going to other school districts simply because they are fed up.”

During last Monday’s RUSD Board meeting, Jirgensen was one of many teachers who said they are fed up and want the School Board and administration to better support teachers and thus improve student learning outcomes.

“You can’t put students first when you put teachers last,” said Jirgensen, a teacher at Olympia Brown Elementary.

Matt Landry, Walden High School English teacher, noted that the working conditions of teachers equal the learning conditions of students.

“When teachers are frustrated, the students’ learning conditions are affected,” Landry said. “When teachers are scared and angry and feeling anxious, students’ learning conditions are affected. When teachers feel unappreciated and hopeless and are considering leaving the profession, you can bet students’ learning conditions are affected.”

Teacher concerns

During the public comment section of the board meeting, eight RUSD teachers expressed concerns about staff pay and retention.

They also requested that the School Board direct RUSD administration to meet and confer with Racine Educators United, the union representing RUSD educators, to discuss their concerns.

About 20 educators rallied for 30 minutes before the meeting to raise awareness about their concerns by holding signs.

A.J. Zydzik, Case High School German teacher, emphasized that these are serious, ongoing problems.

“I cannot stress strongly enough that none of this is posturing, none of this is grandstanding, none of this is exaggeration,” Zydzik said. “RUSD will lose good, caring, compassionate, competent teachers, both veteran and newer teachers, if these issues are not addressed immediately.”

Educators shared similar concerns during the March RUSD Board meeting.

After the March meeting, Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement, wrote in an email to The Journal Times that RUSD administrators “value our staff and recognize that compensation is important to all employees.”

Last week, public commenters again requested that the School Board approve an immediate 8% cost of living adjustment for RUSD teachers, grant a step increase to boost the pay of all teachers and educational assistants and not cut any employee benefits.

In March, Tapp wrote that the RUSD board will soon “consider employee compensation increases with our budget in mind” and that an 8% cost of living adjustment and step increase would “increase the district’s structural deficit by $14 million.”

This Monday, Tapp wrote in an email that “the Board of Education and district administration have been focused on the development of the district’s 2023-24 budget and closely following the state budget in preparation for base wage rate negotiations. The district must be fiscally responsible while ensuring we offer a competitive wage and benefits package to our employees.”

Teachers said last week that how the district spends money shows its priorities.

“Because we’re in a school district, the priorities should be students, the classrooms, the teachers and the EAs,” said Angie Kennedy, elementary teacher at Mitchell K-8 School. “It has been a long time since it has felt that way.”

They also addressed ongoing staffing challenges.

Maurizia Johnson, Wadewitz Elementary educational assistant, noted that RUSD had 73 vacancies shortly before this school year began.

Those 73 vacancies were not “created by accident, nor is 73 a number created out of bad luck,” Johnson said. “The number 73 reflects how many educators felt ignored or undervalued. Seventy-three is a deliberate number. If you want to significantly decrease this number, then you have to listen to educators.”

In late March, RUSD had 24 vacancies in various educational roles, according to Tapp.

Meet and confer

Educators noted that the RUSD Board in 2017 directed administrators to meet and confer with teachers, and they urged the board to do the same thing now.

According to meeting minutes, the RUSD Board during a special meeting on Aug. 7, 2017, voted 5-4 to defer a vote on revisions to the RUSD employee handbook “until the superintendent establishes an authentic, collaborative process with employees and union representatives to revise the proposed employee handbook and come back with revisions to the board.”

RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien briefly responded last week after the public comments and said RUSD administration is “more than willing to meet and confer with the REU.”

Tapp said the school district continues to meet monthly with the teachers union, and she said the most recent meeting occurred this Monday.

‘Let us help you’

Zydzik often sees dispirited looks on colleagues’ faces and is heartbroken “to see what my school has become.”

“I see despair in staff members’ eyes,” Zydzik said. “Joy that was there has been extinguished. It’s been replaced by apathy to the crumbling building around us. I see vacant stares from teachers who cannot take the immense stressors put upon us anymore, and I see the vast number of teachers who have lost faith in RUSD leadership. We’re going to lose them to other professions, and we’re going to lose them to other districts that put a focus on retaining teaching staff and treating them with respect.”

Jirgensen referred to a recent statement from John Johnson, deputy state superintendent at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, where Johnson noted the “years of minimal investments in K-12 education” by state legislators that has resulted in Wisconsin educators either leaving the state or teaching profession.

“The reality is that teachers could make a lot more money working less stressful jobs in other sectors of the economy,” Johnson said. “And yet, our state’s future depends on great teachers in the classroom.”

Educators urged more collaboration from administrators to determine how to best serve students.

“It seems like our leadership is trying to go it alone into a very uncertain future,” said Travis Eales, Julian Thomas Elementary dual language teacher. “No one else in Racine cares more about our public schools than the teachers union does. That is all we do all the time. Let us help you.”

Kira Fetissoff, elementary teacher at Mitchell K-8 school, agreed.

“We are the ones who work with the students every day and are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills to address their unique needs,” Fetissoff said. “By working together, we can create a positive learning environment that puts the students at the center of everything that we do. I’m confident that by investing in our education workforce, you will have a successful district.”

Unless teacher pay and retention are addressed, educators said the issues will negatively impact the school district in the long run.

“We are facing an existential crisis,” said Jodi Heine, Olympia Brown speech language pathologist. “Where will the district be next year? Where will it be five years from now? Ten? Will Racine Unified still exist? Please encourage Racine Unified administrations to work with us, not against us. A house divided cannot stand.”