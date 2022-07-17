An engineer on an Air Force base. A cop. A financial advisor. Now, they're all teachers in Racine

RACINE — Lori Nasci was tired of arresting children. So she became a teacher.

As a deputy sheriff in New Mexico, Nasci often handcuffed juveniles. After a few years away from law enforcement to raise her children, she decided to work with kids, hoping to keep them away from ever being handcuffed.

Nasci went back to college, earned an education degree and has worked in schools since 2006, including the last two years as principal at Roosevelt Elementary in Racine.

“When you start to get to know (students), how could you do any other job?” Nasci said. “I could tell that this was what I needed to do.”

It’s not uncommon for teachers to be in their second or third career. Here, The Journal Times features four different teachers who, like Nasci, came into teaching after years of doing something else.

At first, she laughed

Valerie Freeman initially laughed at the idea of being a teacher.

The mother of a student she was tutoring suggested Freeman teach, but she thought otherwise.

“I thought it was the funniest thing ever,” Freeman said.

But as time went on, more people mentioned it. Freeman, who was trained as an engineer, eventually filled out an application to be a substitute math instructor at middle schools and high schools.

She did that for a few years before starting full-time at Park High School in fall 2017, where she is a manufacturing and robotics pathway teacher; she also coaches Park softball and girls basketball.

Freeman grew up in Pontiac, Michigan, and always liked numbers. She didn’t think about a career in education.

“I was introduced to engineering and wanted to know what it was about and what it was like, and I fell in love,” Freeman said. “Never did I think I would be a teacher. It was never, ever a consideration. I thought that I didn’t have the patience for it.”

Freeman graduated with an electrical and computer engineering degree and then worked as an engineer for two years at an Air Force base in Tennessee. She and her husband moved to Racine in 2010. A new home, plus difficulty finding an engineering job during the Great Recession, led to her being in education.

It was challenging to learn classroom management, but Freeman said she quickly developed empathy for students.

Freeman said the toughest aspect of the job is preparation.

“Teaching the students and making relationships and building bonds, that’s the easy part,” Freeman said. “The harder part is planning and making sure that you are equipped for the job.”

Megan King agreed.

“I feel like I’m in my element when I’m with my kids in the classroom,” King said. “My stress is usually around, ‘Am I giving them what they need? Is the content relevant?’”

King previously worked as a family counselor and in human resources.

She went into teaching after seeing a job opening. King started teaching in February 2021 and is now a Horlick High School business pathway teacher; she also coaches track and field.

King is also a life coach, which often involves her telling clients about the importance of courage. She needed to follow her own advice and apply for the teaching position.

“I felt like it was something that fit,” King said. “I don’t think that I ever wanted to be a teacher, I just wanted to work with people. Then, the older I get, the more aligned we are with what our purpose is, and I think that that’s kids.”

Adjustments

Keith Cruise also said his biggest adjustment was lesson planning. He seems to have adapted well to teaching but is always searching for areas to improve.

“I’m still not comfortable,” Cruise admitted. “When kids aren’t doing as well as I think they could do, or they’re struggling, I look at: ‘Am I not (teaching) them in the right way?’”

Cruise, also a Horlick High School business pathway teacher, was a substitute teacher before going full-time in February 2021. He also coaches wrestling and football. Cruise had several previous jobs, including financial advisor, bank vice president and firefighter.

Cruise moved to Racine in 1993. He made a career change because he wanted to help students, and teaching was more realistic in 2021 because his children were adults.

“I’ve got a lot of life experience, and I was like, ‘OK, my kids are all out of the house, money’s not such a big deal,’” Cruise said. “I want to make a difference in the lives of some of the kids, be a positive influence.”

Nasci does as well. She has been with Racine Unified for nearly a decade in several roles but always wanted to work at the elementary level so she could reach young students “before they’re completely in trouble.”

“Especially in elementary, they are just a bundle of joy, even the naughty ones,” Nasci continued. “Actually, I kind of like the naughty ones the best, because they remind me of me.”

Rewards

Cruise said teaching “gives a sense of purpose.” He said it’s rewarding to gain a student’s trust and have conversations about life decisions.

“It’s really nice,” Freeman added, “to watch students grow and become young, successful adults, and to know that maybe you had a hand in that.”

Freeman appreciates being a black teacher in a school that had 73% students of color in 2020-21, but she wishes there were more educators who looked like her.

“It’s nice to be an African American female teacher teaching engineering, but it’s not nice to be the only one in the building,” Freeman said. “I hope that we will hire more, but then I also hope that the next generation of students will go into education, because it’s definitely necessary, and it’s important.”

Cruise shared a similar sentiment, saying he was surprised to be one of the only black male teachers at a school whose student population was 26% black in 2020-21.

RUSD’s teachers have become more diverse in recent years, but slowly.

In the 2018-19 school year, about 85% of Racine Unified teachers were white. About 60% of Unified students are either black, Hispanic or mixed race. In 2010, 92% of RUSD’s teachers were white, according to Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent statewide policy research organization.

Trying again, and again

Freeman said similarities exist between engineering and teaching, mainly that there is a process for growth and development. She “one thousand percent” misses being an engineer but called teaching “the best of both worlds.”

“Though I’m not in the engineering field, I get to still teach it to students,” Freeman said.

King said education is similar to her previous roles, where employees and families needed someone to listen to and challenge them.

Of working with high schoolers, King said “They can have conversations, they have a little bit better understanding of their emotions and their feelings.

“They also are just big kids that need that hug while being told, ‘You got to do better.’ I think that is probably where my strength is.”

Likewise, Nasci said she misses being a deputy sheriff “every day,” but she said education is the right career at this stage of her life.

There are similarities between teaching and law enforcement, including conducting oneself in a controlled, assertive manner.

“A lot of it is just the general attitude you bring forth,” Nasci said. “When you have a super mild-mannered, maybe not as confident air, the kids do not respond very well.”

Similarly, for Cruise, teaching and his prior careers require understanding how best to reach someone.

“Everything is all about the personalities,” Cruise said. “You’re going to have people that rub you the wrong way, even people you’re supposed to be helping … We’re all humans, individuals, and we have to figure out how to relate to somebody in a way that is helpful to them and allows us to do what we need to get done.”