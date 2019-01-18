BURLINGTON — After 31 years with the Burlington Area School District, Superintendent Peter Smet announced at Monday's board meeting that he will step down at the end of the year.
"It's something that I’ve been talking with my family about," said Smet. "And I think it's also a good time for the school district."
Smet, who has helped the district weather some turbulent times, pointed to the district's overall strong academic test scores, financial stability, the recently passed referendum and updated facilities.
"I thought it was a good time for me to transition out and for a new superintendent to come in because our district is in a very desirable position," Smet said.
After Smet's announcement, board President Roseanne Hahn thanked him for the time he's given her and other board members during his tenure. Board member Taylor Wishau also thanked him on behalf of the board.
"Thank you, Peter, for being a mentor and for his many years to the school district and to the community," said Wishau.
"Thank you everybody for the kind words," Smet said. "I also want to thank the board and school district for all the opportunities and all the good things I’ve received from the school district over the years."
Smet plans to step down on June 30.
'A small part'
Smet began his education career in the Wisconsin Dells, where he started out as a teacher, and then moved up to becoming the head of vocational education.
He transferred to BASD in 1988 as the vocational education and computer systems coordinator. During his time with the district, he was promoted to higher positions during times of instability.
He became the district's business manager in 1996, after Tom Lebak was removed by the board after a poor audit report came in. The district had requested the audit after learning it had a budget deficit of $200,000. Later Journal Times articles found that figure had risen to $500,000. The discrepancy was not well timed, since the district had scheduled a referendum for $26 million for that fall seeking funds for a new high school. Smet oversaw the budget cuts to right the ship.
In 2012, Smet was promoted to superintendent. His predecessor, Dave Moyer, had been on the job for just 18 months when he announced he had taken a position with the Illinois’ Moline-Coal Valley School District.
Smet was reluctant to take credit for the stability and growth the district has seen.
"There are so many people involved in the success of a school district, from the school board, teaching staff, support staff, parents," said Smet. "It's not just one person — it's many, many people working very hard every day. I’d like to think I was a small part of it; a small part of a large operation."
Smet said he will not miss getting up at 3:30 a.m. to decide whether the district will have a snow day, but that he would miss "the great people I work with every day."
He plans to remain in the Burlington area for the foreseeable future, while visiting his children who live on both coasts.
At next week's meeting, School Board members will hear a presentation from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards on the agency's superintendent search service. If the district chooses the WASB service, a new superintendent could be selected as early as April.
A familiar face
The School Board on Monday swore in Diane Wood to fill Phil Ketterhagen's unfinished term on the board. Ketterhagen announced his resignation last month but did not give a reason.
Wood previously served on the board from 1992-98. A recently retired educator, she said she sees the position as an opportunity "to give back to the community."
BASD board members serve three-year terms. Ketterhagen had been re-elected in the spring of 2018 and was to serve through 2021. Wood is to fill the position until spring 2020, though she said that she plans to run for re-election at that time.
